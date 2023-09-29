Arlington library abruptly closes popular food pantry

Volunteers say the pantry served about 200 people each week. The free pantry at the Central Library started in fall 2020 as a service project for a local Boy Scout working toward his Eagle Scout rank. In the years since, local volunteers like Davis, 56, cleaned, stocked and monitored the pantry.

The shelves are restocked with donations daily due to the popularity of the location, Davis said.“The library is already a resource for people who have financial or food insecurity,” she said. “If they are living in a shelter, they might come here during the day to be in air conditioning. Or they might be here to look at the internet for resources or to contact family. So a lot of the population facing food insecurity is already here.”Share

There are programs to provide food to youth at close to half of the 17,496 libraries in the U.S., and programs to distribute food to adults at about a third, according to theDavis said the pantry’s no-barrier access policy has also contributed to its popularity. For individuals sleeping in shelters who don’t have meals during the day, the pantry is in an easy-to-find location. For hungry families who may be undocumented, the pantry requires no sign-in or identification.

No progress on hunger in D.C. region since pandemic, new report finds

For people who are sensitive about who knows they are having trouble finding food, the pantry is open at all hours. She estimated it served about 200 regular clients a week.Volunteers have also developed relationships with regulars, Davis said. The volunteers outfitted the pantry with a dry erase board so people could write down requests for specific food and items. "The pantry supports people who fall through the cracks and aren't getting resources from other places," Davis said.

Homelessness surges in D.C. suburbs, amid national crisis, study finds

The pantry’s physical structure was in need of repair, Davis admitted. But the volunteers had people lined up to do the necessary repairs. Library officials, however, did not respond to the offer, according to Davis. Structural issues were one of the reasons cited by library officials behind the decision to close the pantry.

“Several factors contributed to making this difficult decision, among them our inability to monitor the Pantry to ensure its structural stability, food safety of the contents, public health standards in keeping it rodent and pest-free, and appropriate usage,” Alprin said in the library’s statement. “It was a difficult decision, but one the Library leadership agreed was a necessary one.”The library will continue to have food donation containers inside the Central Library location.

On Thursday, the pantry’s last day of operation, a middle-aged woman named Gladys carefully placed some items from the shelves into her purse before entering the library.

“I think that the food here is much fresher than the other places where you can go pick up free groceries,” said Gladys, who declined to give her full name when talking about her food insecurity. She mentioned that she had been directed to other local food distributions in the past, but often found spoiled food.

“Everyone knows that the food here at the library is good,” she said. “This pantry gets emptied out fast.”

Gladys was not sure where she would go for food once the library pantry was removed. “It’s a shame that they are going to close it," she said. “You can be rich, you can be poor, you can be homeless, but the food is still here and for everyone.”