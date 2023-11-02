Arket Lands at Selfridges Oxford Street With a Debut Shop-in-shop

“Since the launch of Arket in London in 2017, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. We look forward to inviting our local customers to a new Arket experience,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, the brand’s managing director.

The brand also has a new head of design and creative, Ella Soccorsi, who joined in May. In an interview, Soccorsi said the brand was eager to introduce the new shop-in-shop format, and to showcase its aesthetic and ethos.

Arket’s style is rooted in the Nordic modernist movement of the 20th century, which bridged the worlds of arts, crafts and functional form to produce affordable and accessible items for everyday use. “The store space is becoming more of an experience space, and we really want customers to feel at ease and spend time once they come in. Also, we thinkis really a great place for us to meet our existing customer, and to meet new customers as well.”space is meant to be “an introduction to Arket,” and will offer basics, such as T-shirts and cashmere sweaters, and also statement outerwear. Homeware will include products such as blankets and ceramics.

Soccorsi, who was formerly a creative leader for the H&M designer collections such as Studio and Innovation, said she was eager to join Arket because she loves “the potential in it being a lifestyle destination for everybody, the whole family.”

She added: “It has this Nordic sensibility. It’s very calm and orderly in the way that the products are and laid out for the customer. And I love the marketplace contrast to that, where we carry brands that complement our own, brands that can have a completely different style.”

United States Headlines Read more: WWD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10NEWS: Oxford High School shooting report released; here are the findingsThe 572-page report answers what district officials may have known about the shooter before he killed four students and wounded seven others in 2021.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before the Oxford High School shootingAn independent investigation has concluded that a threat assessment should have been conducted by school officials into Ethan Crumbley’s behavior prior to a shooting that left four students dead and others wounded at Michigan’s Oxford High School

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

AP: Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before the Oxford High School shootingAn independent investigation has concluded that a threat assessment should have been conducted by school officials into Ethan Crumbley’s behavior prior to a shooting that left four students dead and others wounded at Michigan’s Oxford High School.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Oxford High School failed to conduct threat assessment prior to fatal shooting, investigation showsAn investigation has found that officials at Oxford High School in Michigan failed to conduct a threat assessment of the student later responsible for a fatal shooting.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

MINING: Macron lands in Putin’s backyard seeking new friends and uraniumNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: SoFi Lands Upgrade After Strong Earnings ReportOn Monday, the fintech posted a third-quarter adjusted loss of 3 cents a share, narrower than the 8-cent loss Wall Street expected.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕