Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 427,000 Arkansas residents were dropped from Medicaid in the past six months, as the state became among the first nationally to complete a post-pandemic eligibility review of the government-funded health care program for lower-income residents.

“Arkansas has distinguished itself by moving very rapidly to kick families off coverage, regardless of whether they are still eligible,” said Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said she was proud of the staff's speedy work "to ensure that our program is serving only those who truly need Medicaid." Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration has continually defended the state's review process — which renewed coverage for about 298,000 people during the past six months — even as some national groups have cited the state as a negative example., such as not returning renewal forms needed to verify their eligibility.

But Arkansas Democratic Party Chairman Grant Tennille said the disenrollments would have consequences even for people who are later able to regain coverage. House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, a Democrat, said Arkansas residents are being robbed of stable health care coverage as they are dropped from Medicaid.

