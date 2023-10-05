Arkansas OC Dan Enos squabbled with students via email after Texas A&M loss, FOIA request confirms

in Enos' first season with the program. Arkansas gained only 174 total yards (3.1 yards per play) and fell short on a pivotal 4th-and-1 in the second quarter when a play in shotgun saw running back Raheim Sanders stopped at the line of scrimmage.

Enos' other opponent on Saturday were a few Arkansas students, who used the school's email system to complain about Enos' play-calling to the man himself.

In the exchange seen on X, an account by the handle of @RobMason_02 can be seen writing"I just wanted you to know that I'm available to call 4th downs for y'all if y'all need it AND y'all don't have to pay me millions. What a disgrace. headtopics.com

Enos replied by asking what the sender would have called instead, roughly an hour and a half after the game ended. Once he answered"QB sneak," the 55-year-old Enos proceeded to rip into him for calling the play against the Aggies' defensive scheme and sarcastically invited the student to join the coaching ranks.

Just one message was sent from that anonymous account:"Our quarter back is 240 pound, put the man under center." Enos responded with"What would u have run vs that structure???" No other messages were sent between those two. headtopics.com

