Arkansas Man Receives World's First Human Eye Transplant

An Arkansas man received the world’s first transplant of a human eye after electrical burns destroyed most of his face and one eye. In May, James, now 46, underwent surgery at NYU Langone Health to replace the tissue on his face and give him a new left eye. It's not yet clear whether the new eye will ever allow him to see, but it appears to be healthy so far.

United States Headlines Read more: USATODAYHEALTH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USATODAYHEALTH: Pittsburgh Man Receives Free Healthcare for His PuppyA Pittsburgh man and his puppy receive free healthcare from a team of health care workers in a parking lot outside a mobile clinic.

Source: USATODAYhealth | Read more »

CNBC: Man Quits Job to Sail Around the WorldA man quits his job to sail around the world after being inspired by a clip of the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Spider-Man 4 Could Find Inspiration in 1977 TV SeriesThe development of Spider-Man 4 is well underway in the MCU, but their next installment can always learn from the earliest film representation of the character. Picking up where Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves off, Marvel's fourth Spider-Man film with Tom Holland will be something of a soft reboot, as Peter Parker recovers from being forgotten by the world and left on his own. This opens the door for a lot of opportunities to tell an engaging Spider-Man story without the baggage of the rest of the MCU, meaning Marvel Studios will have a wealth of inspiration to look back on for a more focused Spider-Man story devoid of other Avengers. However, the upcoming film featuring the beloved wall-crawler could find its inspiration in an unlikely place. Long before Toby Maguire's Spider-Man was a twinkle in Sam Raimi's eye, CBS released Spider-Man in 1977 on TV alongside a modest theatrical run

Source: screenrant | Read more »

NBCDFW: Exxon to Launch Lithium Drilling Operation in ArkansasExxon aims to become a leading producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries through a drilling operation in Arkansas . The company purchased 120,000 acres of land at the Smackover formation and plans to supply enough lithium to support the manufacture of 1 million electric vehicles annually by 2030.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Construction of New Campbell Library Receives $5.2 Million in GrantsConstruction of the new Campbell Library is moving forward thanks to $5.2 million in grants. The funds will be used to eliminate natural gas usage and cover construction costs following the pandemic. The 24,000-square-foot library will be torn down and rebuilt on the same footprint at an estimated cost of $22.3 million.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Central High Graduate Donovan Dixon Receives Rhodes ScholarshipDonovan Dixon, a Central High graduate, has been awarded a Rhodes scholarship to study at the University of Oxford. Dixon plans to pursue a career in public service and will be studying Comparative Social Policy at Oxford.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »