Arkansas’ John Morgan III taken to hospital after scary on-field collapse

Arkansas experienced a scary moment in their 34-22 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. on the broadcast, revealing that Morgan’s neck snapped backward after the hit. “They were slowly loading John Morgan III into an ambulance. They are going to take him to a local hospital. He was talking. He was able to move,” Lang said.

“I talked to Arkansas’ athletic director Hunter Yurachek and he was told by the trainers that he was dealing with his neck getting snapped back and he had tenderness and pain in the neck area.

“It is, at this point, just precautionary because of the nature of the pain and where the injury occurred.” John Morgan III #6 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after a big play during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 09, 2023.As Morgan was carted off the field, fans stood and cheered for the Razorback after he transferred from Pittsburgh, where he totaled 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks across 12 games (five starts) last season.

With Arkansas, Morgan has four tackles and two sacks in four games thus far.

