Arkansas' John Morgan III taken to hospital after collapsing during game, reportedly suffers neck injury

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman John Morgan III was taken to the hospital after he collapsed on the field against Texas A&M. He reportedly injured his neck. Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arkansas defensive lineman John Morgan III was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital after he collapsed on the field during Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

Morgan was talking and able to move as he was put into an ambulance, according to SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang. Morgan was reportedly dealing with his neck"getting snapped back" during a play and had"tenderness and pain" in the neck area.

The crowd fell silent and players took a knee as trainers put Morgan on a backboard and carted him off.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Arkansas Basketball Fans Can Now Plan Birthdays, Reschedule Valentine’s DayTimes, networks announced for upcoming Hogs’ season loaded with can’t miss games

Woman killed, Alabama shooting suspect hurt in gunfight with Arkansas deputiesWilliam Burchett and Tami Nayler led Arkansas sheriff's deputies on a chase through three counties when they were killed and hurt in a shootout, authorities said.

Lydia Ko shoots 65, her best round of season, at Walmart NW Arkansas ChampionshipKo counts the 2016 Walmart NW Arkansas event among her 19 wins.

Lexi Thompson follows resurgent week at Solheim Cup with a strong start in ArkansasLexi Thompson followed a resurgent week at the Solheim Cup with a strong start in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Rookie Ryu tops crowded leaderboard at LPGA NW Arkansas ChampionshipSouth Korean rookie Ryu Hae-ran fired seven birdies in a seven-under-par 64 to break free atop a log-jammed leaderboard Friday at the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.

Arkansas delegation backed failed stopgap bill(The Center Square) - Arkansas' four U.S. representatives backed a bill defeated in the House on Friday that would have kept the federal government open until Oct. 31 while the