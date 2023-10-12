Arkansas high court sides with Gov. Sanders, state lawmakers in education overhaul case

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the procedural vote that allowed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul to take effect immediately, rejecting a judge's ruling that threw into question the way state laws have been fast-tracked into enforcement over the years.

'The House Journal indicates a separate roll call and vote for the emergency clause. Likewise, the Senate Journal indicates a separate roll call and vote for the emergency clause,' Justice Barbara Webb wrote in the ruling. 'Thus, according to the official record, the emergency clause was passed in compliance with article 5, section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution.' GOV.

Arkansas lawmakers OK plan to audit purchase of $19,000 lectern for Gov. Sarah Huckabee SandersArkansas lawmakers are delving into the unusual controversy over the purchase a $19,000 lectern for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. An all-Republican House and Senate panel voted to audit the lectern's purchase, which has prompted questions about its seemingly high cost and claims that the governor's office violated the state's open-records law.

