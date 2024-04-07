Arkansas Governor Declares State of Emergency to Ensure Access to Essential Goods

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency due to potential disruptions to commercial shipping and consumer goods in the state. The declaration aims to ensure that essential items like groceries, medical equipment , fuel, and livestock continue to be transported to customers in Arkansas .

Sanders also allocated $100,000 from the Governor's Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to aid companies and organizations involved in transporting commercial goods into the state.

