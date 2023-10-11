Arkansas AG sets ballot language for proposal to drop sales tax on diapers, menstrual products

Just over two weeks after rejecting the initial ballot language for ambiguity, Attorney General Tim Griffin on Tuesday gave the OK for organizers to begin the labor-intensive process of collecting enough valid signatures to put the issue on the ballot next year. If that happens and voters were to approve the measure, Arkansas would join 29 other states that have such an exemption.

The group is represented by Little Rock attorney David Couch, who submitted the original ballot proposal as well as the revised version.

“I’m happy that we’ll have the petition ready so they can do that in connection with their drive to collect feminine hygiene products for people who can’t afford them,” Couch said. Arkansas exempts products such as prescription drugs, vending machine sales and newspapers but still taxes menstrual hygiene products, “considering them luxury items,” the Arkansas Period Poverty Project said in a news release. The total revenue to the state on such products amounts to about . headtopics.com

Couch said the benefit of exempting menstrual hygiene products and diapers from sales tax will be immediate and tangible to Arkansans who struggle the most financially.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

De Queen teacher named Arkansas Teacher of the YearDE QUEEN, Ark. - A De Queen educator receives top honors from the state of Arkansas.

Alabama football releases additional tickets for Arkansas gameGet Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Football News, schedule, recruiting information. View pictures, videos, stats and more at al.com.

Arkansas HC remembers Jalen Milroe breakout game before Alabama hosts RazorbacksGet Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Football News, schedule, recruiting information. View pictures, videos, stats and more at al.com.

How Alabama stats compare to Arkansas, rest of nation halfway through 2023Get Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Football News, schedule, recruiting information. View pictures, videos, stats and more at al.com.

Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversightsMore than 427,000 Arkansas residents were dropped from Medicaid as the Republican-led state became among the first to finish a post-pandemic review of its rolls. All states were required to resume annual eligibility reviews for Medicaid as a three-year federal freeze on removing people from the health care program ended in April. Arkansas moved more swiftly than most states because a state law required it to complete the review in six months. Figures provided by Arkansas indicate than more than

Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversightsMore than 427,000 Arkansas residents were dropped from Medicaid as the Republican-led state became among the first to finish a post-pandemic review of its rolls