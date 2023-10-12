ARK's amended spot Bitcoin ETF filing is a ‘good sign’ of future approval

ARK Invest and 21Shares amended spot Bitcoin ETF filing seemingly addresses earlier concerns highlighted by the SEC, which is a good sign of progress, according to Bloomberg's ETF analysts.to the Securities and Exchange Commission for approval adds additional information about the proposed spot Bitcoin ETF, including practices for how the fund will custody assets and determine asset values.

“It means ARK got the SEC's comments and has dealt with them all, and now put ball back in SEC's court,” Balchunas said. “ good sign, solid progress.” There's 5 extra pages in new S-1 but the new stuff is sprinkled throughout like the two above egs. So what does this mean? It means ARK got the SEC's comments and has dealt with them all, and now put ball back in SEC's court. IMO good sign, solid progress.

The new filing also clarifies the ETFs assets, held by Coinbase Custody, are in "segregated accounts And are therefore not commingled with corporate or other customer assets." This is also new (and again something we heard SEC asked about): "The Trust's assets with the Custodian are held in segregated accounts on the bitcoin blockchain, commonly referred to as "wallets," and are therefore not commingled with corporate or other customer assets.

Still chuckling a bit at this “electricity usage” risk factor. Ark couldn’t even be bothered to put in a coherent header summary or more than a couple short sentences. You know the convo w/ the SEC was like “oh yea, good call Mr.

