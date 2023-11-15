Arizona Women's Basketball Defeats San Diego in Tough Matchup

Three games in five days at the beginning of the season is never an easy task. Facing a tough, relentless San Diego squad on the back end didn’t help much for UA coach Adia Barnes‘ Arizona Wildcats — a young team just starting to get its bearings after having so many players out toward the end of the preaseason. However, the Arizona women’s basketball team’s swarming defense kicked in, as the Wildcats ran to a 79-66 win over the Toreros Tuesday night at McKale Center in front of 6,727 fans.

Arizona stays undefeated at 4-0, while San Diego drops to 2-1. Sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert, the player of the game once again, led all scorers with 21 points. She was getting into the lane and drawing contact, finishing a perfect 8 for 8 from the line. She knocked down a mid-range jumper and a three-pointer at key moments to help extend UA’s lead. San Diego came into this game holding teams to 40.5 points per game (10th nationally) and shooting only 23% from the field (fifth nationally

