Arizona Woman Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Air Force Husband with Bleach

An Arizona woman has pleaded guilty to poisoning her Air Force husband by pouring bleach into his coffee – after her spouse caught her in the act via hidden cameras he had set up in their home. Melody Felicano Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of poisoning food or drink for the brazen acts where she put trace amounts of bleach into husband Roby Johnson’s coffee maker on July 11 and July 18, 2023, 13 News reports.

Roby Johnson said he believed his wife was trying to kill him to collect death benefits, according to court documents. She faces up to four years in prison with each charge being a class six felony with sentence ranges of four months to two years, the outlet reports. BURGLARY EXPOSES WOMAN’S PLOT TO POISON STEPDAD AT MOM’S REQUEST: POLICE Johnson will be sentenced on May 10 and could potentially be released for time served. Prosecutors are recommending she serve two years in prison. She was initially arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and adding harmful substances to food, drink or medicine but agreed to a plea deal instead. She is currently being held on a $250,000 bond, according to the Pime County Sheriff’s Office. The couple have a child together and were going through a divorce during the times she tried to poison her husband, court documents show. Roby began to notice his coffee tasted odd while he was drinking a cup in March 2023 when the family was stationed in German

