FILE - This image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2023. Fondomonte Arizona, a subsidiary of Saudi dairy giant Almarai Co., grows alfalfa in Arizona that feeds livestock in the water-stressed Persian Gulf kingdom. Arizona Gov.

An investigation by the governor’s office found that the foreign-owned farm had violated some of its lease terms. Hobbs called it unacceptable that the farm “continued to pump unchecked amounts of groundwater out of our state while in clear default on their lease.”Fondomonte Arizona, a subsidiary of Saudi dairy giant Almarai Co.

Fondomonte raised eyebrows when in 2014 it purchased nearly 10,000 acres (4,047 hectares) of land for $47.5 million about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from Butler Valley in Vicksburg, Arizona. Since then, worsening drought in ArizonaThe violations the governor’s office detailed relate to the company’s storage of hazardous materials, among other issues. headtopics.com

The department manages land owned by Arizona, which in Fondomonte’s case, had been leased to the company. Butler Valley’s groundwater is especially important because of state law that in theory allows for it to be pumped elsewhere. That makes its water of interest to cities like Phoenix, also dealing with water supply-related stress and a fast-growing population.

Read more:

sdut »

SportsCoverage of the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Coyotes and more from ABC15 Arizona.

Arizona to end deal allowing Saudi farms to suck Arizona's groundwater dryFondomonte and Almarai grow alfalfa in Arizona, cut it, bale it and truck it to port. Then it's shipped back to Saudi Arabia to feed dairy cows.

Governor Hobbs terminates water lease with Fondomonte ArizonaOn Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the State Land Department has terminated one of the Fondomonte Arizona, LLC's four Butler Valley leases.

Arizona ends water lease with Fondomonte, Saudi Arabia-owned farmGovernor Katie Hobbs has announced the termination of a groundwater lease for a Saudi-based company that operates an alfalfa farming operation in La Paz County. The company does not pay for the water it uses.

Arizona to cancel leases allowing Saudi-owned farm access to state's groundwaterArizona governor Katie Hobbs said this week her administration is terminating land leases that for years have given a Saudi-owned farm nearly unfettered access to groundwater in the parched southwestern state.

Arizona to cancel leases allowing Saudi-owned farm access to state's groundwaterArizona governor Katie Hobbs said this week her administration is terminating land leases that for years have given a Saudi-owned farm nearly unfettered access to groundwater in the parched southwestern state.