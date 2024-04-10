Arizona Supreme Court's Abortion Law Decision Could Tip Election, Says CNN Contributor

CNN contributor David Axelrod believes that the recent decision by the Arizona Supreme Court to uphold a 123-year-old law banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother could have a significant impact on the upcoming election. Axelrod argues that this decision puts the healthcare and peace of mind of women in Arizona at risk.

He also suggests that politically, this is a disaster for the Republican Party, as it demonstrates the consequences of allowing states to decide on abortion policies. Axelrod predicts that this decision will lead to a massive turnout in November for a constitutional amendment in Arizona, potentially shifting the state's electoral votes in favor of the Democratic Party and influencing the outcome of the election

Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Law Election Healthcare Women's Rights Republican Party Democratic Party

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona Supreme Court rejects Kari Lake’s attempt to get defamation lawsuit dismissedJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Arizona Supreme Court Justices Who Re-Implemented Abortion Ban Could Face RemovalTwo Arizona Supreme Court justices who voted to re-implement an abortion ban from 1864 may be removed from their posts by voters this fall. The law restricts nearly all access to abortion, making exceptions only in cases where the life of a pregnant person is at risk.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Trump declares he would not sign national abortion ban, states Arizona Supreme Court abortion ruling went too farFormer President Donald Trump denounced an Arizona Supreme Court ruling curtailing most abortions.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Arizona Supreme Court Allows Enforcement of Law Criminalizing AbortionsThe Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the state government can enforce a law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, causing legal uncertainty about the legality of abortion in Arizona.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Arizona Supreme Court Rules 1864 Abortion Law EnforceableThe Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that an 1864 territorial law on abortion, which bans the procedure in almost all circumstances, is now enforceable due to the absence of state and federal laws permitting the procedure.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Arizona's Abortion Ban Upheld by Supreme CourtThe Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the state's near-total abortion ban, dating back to 1864, can be enforced. This decision has sparked controversy and concerns about women's reproductive rights.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »