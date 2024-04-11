Arizona Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion Won't Have Much Influence on Presidential Election, Says Mike Huckabee

The Arizona Supreme Court ruling on abortion could cause some political problems for Republicans , former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday, but said it won't have much influence on the presidential election , because most votes will be based on other issues.

Commenting on the Arizona Supreme Court ruling that the state can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake, Huckabee said on "Wake Up America" that "this is a sticky issue for any candidate running for president, Democrat or Republican." But even though the ruling "troubles some people, and it could provide some political problems for Republicans," Huckabee said. Regarding the presidential election, Huckabee added: "Most people this year will vote based on the borders, will be voting on security. ... I think they are especially going to vote on kitchen table economic issues. ... They know that they can't afford the things they could before Joe Biden took office. And they are going to look at the insanity of Democrats." Huckabee said that all this will add up to the fact "that some people who don't like Trump personally are going to say, 'I can't have four more years of this administration.'" "People are going to have to ask, which of the two candidates ... is going to be more favorable to their position," Huckabee sai

