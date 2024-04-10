Arizona Supreme Court Justices Who Re-Implemented Abortion Ban Could Face Removal

Two of the four Arizona Supreme Court justices who recently voted to re-implement an abortion ban from 1864 could potentially be removed from their posts by voters this fall. The state's highest court said the territorial-era law should be re-implemented, citing the fact that it had not been overturned by any state law in the 160 years since its passage. The law restricts nearly all access to abortion, making exceptions only in cases where the life of a pregnant person is at risk.

All four of the justices who voted in favor of the 1864 law being enacted were appointed by Republican governors. Arizona allows its governors to appoint justices to its highest court but gives voters the opportunity to vote them out later on. In Arizona, the initial retention vote takes place two years after justices are appointed. If a justice is not voted out, they will face another retention vote every six years; if they are removed, the current governor is allowed to appoint a new person to the state Supreme Court, albeit Bolick survived his first retention vote six years ago, while this will be the first retention vote for King. in the current legislative session

Arizona Supreme Court Justices Abortion Ban Removal Voters Law Access Exceptions Risk Republican Governors Retention Vote

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



truthout / 🏆 69. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Justices Reject Hidden 'Bombshell' in Arizona Abortion CaseIn her dissent, the court's vice chief justice said her colleagues 'mistakenly returns' Arizona's near-total abortion ban.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Texas doctors' challenge to abortion pillsSupreme Court justices question whether a group of Texas doctors had legal standing to sue over access to abortion pills through pharmacies or through the mail.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Supreme Court Justices Question Why Abortion Pill Suit Is In Front Of ThemAlanna Vagianos (she/her) is a senior national reporter at HuffPost. She covers gender and politics with a focus on gender-based violence and reproductive justice. Previously, she worked at BUST Magazine and The Feminist Majority Foundation. She graduated from Elon University in North Carolina. Alanna can be reached at alanna.vagianoshuffpost.com.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Listen Live: Supreme Court hears abortion pill arguments as justices weigh access to widely used drugThe Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday in a case involving a commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone, and the FDA's recent actions to make it more accessible.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case today as justices weigh access to widely used drugThe Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case involving a commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone, and the FDA's recent actions to make it more accessible.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Western states square off with Biden administration over water rights before Supreme Court justicesThe Supreme Court cleared the way for the federal government to intervene in a Western state water dispute in 2018, but having gained an inch, the states worry that the feds now want a mile.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »