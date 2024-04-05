Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Recognized as Finalist for National Medal

West Tucson’s Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is now being recognized for their decades of work. They’re now also one of 30 finalists for the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The museum west of Gates Pass is more of an immersion experience, with over two and a half miles of trails and multiple different museums. The Sonoran Desert covers over 100 thousand square miles of land, two countries, as well as seas and oceans.

The museum opened in 1952 and now sees around 400,000 visitors a year. This is the first time it has been a finalist for this award

