Arizona sheriff's deputy near border falls 15-feet, injured in pursuit of human smuggler: 'Enough is enough'

An Arizona Sheriff's deputy was seriously injured after falling 15-feet in pursuit of a suspected human smuggler near the Southern Border, police say. A Conchise County, Texas border deputy was injured on Thursday night in an illegal migrant pursuit. (KSAZ) An Arizona Sheriff's deputy suffered multiple fractures after falling fifteen feet while in pursuit of a suspected human smuggler near.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said that during an attempt to stop a smuggler from driving away from authorities, the unidentified deputy, who was in the process of deploying spikes to the suspect's tires, fell 15 feet resulting in serious injuries.
"When the vehicle went over the spikes, the deputy pulled the spikes back, he slipped, went over a guard rail and fell 15 feet," Sheriff Mark J. Dannels told. Sheriff Dannels says it's the third time in several days that people were put in harm's way by smugglers. Life-saving rescue efforts were given to the injured deputy, who was flown by helicopter to a Tucson trauma center.
Police said the injured deputy had surgery for his injuries on Friday morning.
"I have met with the family of our injured deputy as we navigate resources and lodging during this emotional time," Sheriff Dannels said."The family extends their sincere appreciation for all those who have extended prayers and best wishes to their family. The family has requested privacy while they focus on the healthy recovery of their loved one."
Amber Bernadette Fuaga was booked into jail and is accused of human smuggling and DUI.Police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Amber Bernadette Fuaga from Maricopa County. The Sheriff's office said that Fuaga was booked into Cochise County jail on chargesand Driving Under the Influence with additional charges pending.
