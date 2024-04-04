Arizona Senate Candidate Kari Lake Raises Record-Breaking $1 Million at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake raised one million dollars at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser attended by former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a record-breaking sum for a non-incumbent, sources close to Lake told Breitbart News. Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno previously held the record with a $350,000 haul earlier this year, according to sources. The massive haul gives Lake a boost going into the new quarter with just seven months until election day.
Lake has not released her most recent quarterly fundraising numbers, but she raised $2.1 million in the last quarter of 2023. Upon winning the Republican primary, as she is expected to do, Lake will likely face radical Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) decided not to run for reelection.
