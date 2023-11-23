Arizona's Military Bases Contribute to 1 in 40 Jobs in the State

Close to one out of every 40 jobs in the state is due to the fact that Arizona has multiple military bases and operations, a new report finds. And while that's a lower percentage than when the study was first done in 2000 — and lower in absolute number of people employed related to the military — the financial effects have nearly tripled over the same period, it says.

"Military industrial employment'' in Arizona in 2022 was 78,780, says the study prepared by economist Alan Maguire for the Arizona Military Affairs Commission. That includes more than 42,000 who are directly employed on military facilities, including active duty, civilian workers and private contractors who work on the bases. Add to that another 19,078 of what Maguire calls"indirect employment.'' These are people who have jobs because they are selling goods and services directly to the military and the people who work there. Plus Maguire figures there are another nearly 16,000 in"induced'' employment, those further down the supply chain





