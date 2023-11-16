Arizona's Coldest Cases: The Unsolved Murder of Kris Jake-Moon

In this episode of Arizona's Coldest Cases, we investigate the brutal murder of Kris Jake-Moon, a Native American mother found dead on the Arizona-Nevada border in 1998. Exclusive surveillance footage and interviews with family members shed light on the case, as they continue to seek justice after 25 years.
