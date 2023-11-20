Arizona Republicans propose plan to increase teacher pay

Arizona Republican lawmakers have announced a plan to increase pay for teachers in K-12 public schools. The plan, called the 'Teacher Pay Fund,' aims to increase teacher pay by 7% or about $4,000. The average teacher in Arizona currently makes $56,000 a year, but the plan would raise that to over $60,000 per year. The funding for the plan would come from the land trust endowment, a long-term savings account for education.

If implemented, Arizona teachers would be making above the national average, and starting teachers would be paid well above the national average





