Arizona Legislature Shuts Down Discussion on Proposed Repeal of Abortion Ban

The Arizona Legislature devolved into shouts of “Shame! Shame!” on Wednesday as Republican lawmakers quickly shut down discussion on a proposed repeal of the state's newly revived 1864 law that criminalizes abortion throughout pregnancy unless a woman’s life is at risk. Arizona abortion providers vowed Wednesday to continue service until they're forced to stop, possibly within weeks.
State legislators convened as pressure mounted from Democrats and some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, for them to intervene. House Democrats and at least one Republican tried to open discussion on a repeal of the 1864 abortion ban, which holds no exceptions for rape or incest. GOP leaders, who command the majority, cut it off twice and quickly adjourned for the week. Outraged Democrats erupted in finger-waving chants of “Shame! Shame!” Republican state Rep. Teresa Martinez, of Casa Grande, said there was no reason to rush the debate. She accused Democrats of “screaming at us and engaging in extremist and insurrectionist behavior on the House floor.” The GOP-led Senate briefly convened without debate on abortion
Arizona Legislature Abortion Ban Repeal Protests Republicans Democrats
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »