Arizona Legislature Shuts Down Discussion on Abortion Ban Repeal

The Arizona Legislature devolved into shouts of “ Shame ! Shame !” on Wednesday as Republican lawmakers quickly shut down discussion on a proposed repeal of the state’s newly revived 1864 law that criminalizes abortion throughout pregnancy unless a woman’s life is at risk. The state Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for enforcement of the pre-statehood law. Arizona abortion providers vowed Wednesday to continue service until they’re forced to stop, possibly within weeks.

State legislators convened as pressure mounted from Democrats and some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, for them to intervene. House Democrats and at least one Republican tried to open discussion on a repeal of the 1864 abortion ban, which holds no exceptions for rape or incest. GOP leaders, who command the majority, cut it off twice and quickly adjourned for the week. Outraged Democrats erupted in finger-waving chants of “Shame! Shame!” Republican state Rep. Teresa Martinez, of Casa Grande, said there was no reason to rush the debat

Arizona Legislature Abortion Ban Repeal Republican Lawmakers Protests Shame

