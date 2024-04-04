Arizona Governor Signs Legislation Targeting Fentanyl Dealers

Legislation targeting fentanyl dealers was signed into law by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who announced the bill signing on Wednesday. Offenders who are convicted with more than 200 grams of the drug will face five-to-10 year sentences, while repeat offenders are looking at sentences of 10-to-20 years. "To date, in 2024 alone, 71% of non-fatal overdoses in Arizona involve fentanyl," Hobbs said in a press conference.

"In Maricopa County alone, an average of over three people die every day due to fentanyl. Something has to be done." The announcement arrives after state troopers announced they had seized more than 1,500 pounds of fentanyl in six months. While some see the bill as a step forward, critics say more needs to be done. Katie Gipson McLean of the Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice does not believe mandatory minimum sentences will be enough of a deterrent to criminals trafficking the drug

