Arizona governor mysteriously steps down for one day

Arizona's Governor Katie Hobbs mysteriously stepped down for less than 24-hours on Wednesday night- leaving Treasurer Kimberly Yee as acting governor. In a press release on X, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her brief tenure, saying that she is"pleased to step in this role.
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.
treasurer noted that during her less than 24-hours as acting governor she would refrain from confirming the thirteen agencies that still hold vacancies and wait for the Democratic Governor to fill them upon her return.
"While I am pleased to step in this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them," Yee said in an X post."That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies." headtopics.com
"While I am pleased to step in this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them," Yee said in an X post."That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies."
"I expect to see a quick resolution on this matter, so we can get the work done for Arizona taxpayers," Yee added.
