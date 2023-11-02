Arizona Diamondbacks lose Game 5 against Texas Rangers

In his first season with Texas, manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the Giants beat the Rangers. He also won it all with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014.
One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished baseball's third all-wild card Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.
The Rangers tacked on four more runs in the ninth to break open the game. Semien’s two-run homer off Paul Sewald made it 5-0. The outburst was typical of the Texas offense, which scored at least three runs in an inning 13 times this postseason.“I kind of joked around: I don’t know how many rabbits I have in my hat,” said Eovaldi, who improved to 5-0 this postseason. “I didn’t really do a great job tonight in attacking the zone. But our defense, incredible again.
It’s the first title for the Rangers, whose history dates back to 1961 when they were the expansion Washington Senators. They moved to Texas for the 1972 season and came agonizingly close to a World Series championship in 2011, needing just one strike on two occasions before eventually falling to the St. Louis Cardinals.“We go into hostile territory everywhere we went,” Sborz said. “And we just stayed calm, did our job and played the way the way we played all year.
That 1-0 loss in the regular-season finale at Seattle left the Rangers with the No. 5 seed in the AL playoffs and it sent them across the country to open the playoffs at Tampa Bay, part of two-week trip that took them to four cities — two on each coast. Then Texas got its revenge against Houston, winning a hard-fought series in seven games that brought them to the World Series.
