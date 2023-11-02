Arizona Diamondbacks lose Game 5 against Texas Rangers

In his first season with Texas, manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the Giants beat the Rangers. He also won it all with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished baseball's third all-wild card Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

The Rangers tacked on four more runs in the ninth to break open the game. Semien’s two-run homer off Paul Sewald made it 5-0. The outburst was typical of the Texas offense, which scored at least three runs in an inning 13 times this postseason.“I kind of joked around: I don’t know how many rabbits I have in my hat,” said Eovaldi, who improved to 5-0 this postseason. “I didn’t really do a great job tonight in attacking the zone. But our defense, incredible again.

It’s the first title for the Rangers, whose history dates back to 1961 when they were the expansion Washington Senators. They moved to Texas for the 1972 season and came agonizingly close to a World Series championship in 2011, needing just one strike on two occasions before eventually falling to the St. Louis Cardinals.“We go into hostile territory everywhere we went,” Sborz said. “And we just stayed calm, did our job and played the way the way we played all year.

That 1-0 loss in the regular-season finale at Seattle left the Rangers with the No. 5 seed in the AL playoffs and it sent them across the country to open the playoffs at Tampa Bay, part of two-week trip that took them to four cities — two on each coast. Then Texas got its revenge against Houston, winning a hard-fought series in seven games that brought them to the World Series.

United States Headlines Read more: KGUN9 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSNEWS: How to watch Game 4 of the World Series: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona DiamondbacksHere's how to watch and livestream today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers World Series game.

Source: CBSNews | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: World Series Game 4: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, score updates, videos & moreTexas leads Arizona 2-1 entering Tuesday’s game at Chase iIeld in Phoenix.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: How to Watch World Series Game 4: Stream Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Without CableThe Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers tonight for Game 4 of the 2023 World Series.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

12NEWS: Texas Rangers rout Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of World SeriesRepresentatives from the Diamondbacks say they hope they'll find a solution soon.

Source: 12News | Read more ⮕

FOX4: How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game 5 - channel, stream and moreThe Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field for the fifth game of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Source: FOX4 | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: World Series Game 5: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Without Cable TonightThe Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers tonight for Game 5 of the 2023 World Series.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕