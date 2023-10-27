Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers SHINE in road to 2023 World Series

Diamondbacks' RF Corbin Carroll records the final out to defeat Phillies in Game 7 of NLCS and advance to World SeriesFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these

Read more:

FOXSports »

MLB World Series 2023: How to Watch the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Schedule, Live StreamThe 2023 World Series starts Friday night with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks facing off in the Fall Classic. Read more ⮕

World Series 2023: Reintroducing the Texas Rangers and Arizona DiamondbacksAnd then there were two. Read more ⮕

2023 World Series Preview: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona DiamondbacksBen Verlander and Alex Curry preview the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Can the Diamondbacks win their first World Series since 2001 or can the Rangers win their first title ever? Read more ⮕

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers Read more ⮕

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. But the mindsets couldn’t be more different ahead of Friday night’s opener in Major League Baseball’s third all-wild card title matchup. Read more ⮕

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. Read more ⮕