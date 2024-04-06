Arizona Department of Transportation Reminds Drivers to Use Turn Signals

Arizona Department of Transportation 's signage in the Valley is reminding drivers to be their own "champion" by using their turn signals and not texting on the road. With the Final Four taking over the Valley , excited fans are everywhere you turn. And the Arizona Department of Transportation is hoping that when you do turn, you'll use your turn signal.

The signs posted by ADOT on "X," formerly known as Twitter, say "every time you use turn signals is one shining moment" and "every time you don't text & drive is one shining moment." Get out there and be a champion, Arizonans — use your turn signa

Arizona Department Of Transportation Signage Valley Drivers Champion Turn Signals Texting Road Final Four Fans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



12News / 🏆 586. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Advocacy groups call on U.S. Department of Transportation to tackle racial bias in traffic enforcementThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

US Transportation Department launches probe into handling of passenger personal data by airlinesThe U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a review of major U.S. airlines to assess how they handle passengers' personal information and how it is shared.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Water department reminds city residents of watering scheduleEnterprise residents are reminded that the alternating watering schedule is in effect.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Alabama Department of Public Health Reminds Parents to Vaccinate Children Against MeaslesThe Alabama Department of Public Health is reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date with their measles vaccinations. Measles is a highly contagious, viral respiratory illness that can spread when people breathe in or have contact with virus-infected fluid, and can pass through droplets sprayed into the air when someone with measles sneezes or coughs.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Work resumes on unfinished Brooklyn bike lane project, Department of Transportation saysNew York City officials say they now plan to complete an unfinished bike lane project in Brooklyn.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

U.S. Transportation Department puts $80 million towards Dallas, McKinney freeway parksThursday Secretary of the United States Department of Transportation Pete Buttigieg came to Dallas to unveil plans for four 'pedestrian caps' - sometimes known…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »