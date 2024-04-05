Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Trains Students for Wildland Firefighting

While preparing for Arizona 's wildfire season , the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management also provided training to a group of students aspiring to become wildland firefighters. Hailey Mattingly, a senior at Sunrise Senior High School, expressed her passion for firefighting and her determination to pursue a career in the field.

Despite the fact that only ten percent of women enter the profession, Mattingly remains focused on her goals and believes that mindset is crucial.

Arizona Wildfire Season Wildland Firefighting Students Career Women

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four children and one adult dead after fire in Jeannette, Pennsylvaniajeannette fire, deadly jeannette fire, deadly house fire jeannette, jeannette deadly house fire, house fire jeannette, people killed jeannette fire, people killed jeannette house fire

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Nanjing Forestry University: A Key Provincial University with a Focus on ForestryNanjing Forestry University (NJFU) is a key provincial university in China that focuses on forestry and offers a wide range of disciplines. It is included in national 'Double First-Class' Initiative and aims to serve the construction of national ecological civilization.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Fire that burned Lake McMurray's volunteer fire department is being investigated as arsonThe fire started in a port-a-potty on the side of the fire station Tuesday morning. Some parts of the building were destroyed, while others were heavily damaged.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Justice Department officials expected to announce developments in Arizona election threat casesVoting officials said everything went as expected for the Arizona election on Tuesday. According to officials, more than 970,000 ballots were cast.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Utah Department of Corrections discriminated against transgender inmate, Justice Department rulesAfter 3 decades spent in the sunny (and humid) South Florida media world, Jeff has traveled to across the country to partake in the delights of The Beehive State.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Yorkana Fire Department begins 'Sound the Alarm' campaign to install smoke detectors in homesSmoke detectors reduce deaths via fire by 50%, according to the Red Cross.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »