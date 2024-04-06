Arizona Coyotes Beat Vegas Golden Knights in NHL Game

The Arizona Coyotes defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game with a score of 3-1. Nick Bjugstad and Josh Brown score goals for the Coyotes, while Jack Eichel scores the lone goal for the Golden Knights.

