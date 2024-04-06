Arizona Comes Back to Beat Vegas with Five Goals in Third Period

Arizona got goals from five players in the third period as they came back to beat Vegas on Friday night. Coyotes C Nick Bjugstad, middle, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights , Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad and Carcone scored in a 67-second span midway through the third to tie it 4-4 before Carcone's deflection off Zach Whitecloud’s stick put the Coyotes ahead with 5:13 remaining.

Josh Brown and Logan Cooley scored in the final four minutes as the Coyotes stopped the Golden Knights’ seven-game point streak (6-0-1). Cooley scored into an empty net. Alex Kerfoot also scored for Arizona, and Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves. Clayton Keller had two assists to extend his points streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the league. William Karlsson, Jack Eichel, Anthony Mantha and Chandler Stephenson scored in the second period as the Golden Knights had a 4-1 lead with 13 minutes remainin

Arizona Vegas Hockey Comeback Goals Third Period Coyotes Golden Knights

