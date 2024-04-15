Arizona Child Fatality Review Team Finds Drowning Deaths Could Have Been Prevented

found that every child’s drowning over the last year could have been prevented. The problem? People don’t really know what drowning looks like.

“We can prevent all these deaths. We just have to be vigilant and do what we need to do to keep our children safe,” Fejt said.A: Adult Supervision You can think of watchers like lifeguards: it’s their job to survey the situation and alert others if something happens.“We don't want to see just floaties on kids' arms,” Fejt said. “Floaties actually have a caution on them that warns parents that they're not life-saving devices. So we'd rather see a kid in a life jacket or puddle jumpers.”. Someone who is drowning and unable to breathe can't call for help. The person goes quiet and may be hyperventilating or gasping.

“It needs to be self-latching, self-locking. I always want it to open out — if a child is trying to get in, it's going to take them a while to figure out ‘how do I get around?’” The earlier you get your child into swimming classes, the better off they’re going to be. How early can you start? Probably sooner than you think.‘Never underestimate the abilities of a baby’: Swimming lessons for infants may be the key to help stop drownings

