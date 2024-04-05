Arizona Bill Would Allow Guns on College Campuses

A bill introduced by the Arizona state Senate would allow people to carry a gun on university and college campuses if they hold a valid concealed carry permit . If the bill is passed, it would trigger changes to rules at colleges and universities across the Grand Canyon State that ban firearms on campus grounds. ASU, University of Arizona , and the Maricopa Community Colleges Faculty Association, which oversees 10 community colleges, have policies in place banning firearms on school grounds.

The concealed weapon bill known as SB 1198 was introduced by Republican Sens. Wendy Rogers, Dave Farnsworth and Republican Rep. Leo Biasiucci. The bill would allow anyone with a valid concealed carry permit to carry a weapon on campus and ban universities and colleges from implementing rules or policies that prevent firearms on school ground

Arizona Bill Guns College Campuses Concealed Carry Permit Firearms Rules Universities Colleges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wyoming governor vetoes bill to allow concealed carry in public schools and meetingsBill would have allowed people to carry concealed guns in schools and meetings.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Wyoming governor vetoes bill to allow concealed carry in public schools and meetingsCHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry concealed guns in public schools and

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Wyoming governor vetoes bill to allow concealed carry in public schools and meetingsWyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry concealed guns in schools and government meetings. Supporters said continuing to block guns from schools and meetings infringes on their Second Amendment rights.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Wyoming governor vetoes bill to allow concealed carry in public schools and meetingsWyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry concealed guns in schools and government meetings

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Wyoming bill to allow concealed carry in schools, government meetings heads to governorA bill to allow concealed carry of firearms in schools and government meetings is headed to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, who has not indicated whether he will sign or veto the bill.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Activists rally for bill that would allow some Alabama death row inmates to be resentencedAdvocates are pushing for legislation that would allow for the resentencing of about 30 Alabama inmates sentenced to death despite a judge's recommendation of a life sentence. Alabama in 2017 became the last state to abandon the practice of allowing judges to override a jury’s sentence recommendation in death penalty cases.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »