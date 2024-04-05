Arizona Bike Week Highlights Importance of Motorcycle Safety

Crowds pour into WestWorld of Scottsdale this week for several events surrounding Arizona Bike Week . The popular event is packed with vendors, live entertainment and other attractions for motorcycle fans. While it's generally a time for celebration, for some, it's a moment for reflection and an opportunity to share the importance of safety. One thing riders and enthusiasts want to emphasize is safety.

Whether you drive a regular vehicle or use a motorcycle as your primary transportation, safety has to be top of mind. Caserina Hawkins knows that all too well; she's waiting for justice for her husband, Martin, who was killed in a hit-and-run in the West Valley in March.Martin was riding his motorcycle near 67th Avenue and Mountain View when he was struck. What's worse, the distracted driver left Martin lying in the road, according to Glendale PD, leaving the scene entirel

