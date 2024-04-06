Ariton and Slocomb Win Pool Games at Purple Cat Tournament

Both Ariton and Slocomb won both of their pool games on Friday at Ariton ’s Purple Cat Tournament . The host Purple Cats defeated Goshen 21-0 and Charles Henderson 8-3, while Slocomb beat Straughn 7-4 and Pike Liberal Arts 8-2. In other opening games, Charles Henderson beat Geneva County and Straughn defeated Pike Liberal Arts , while Goshen and Geneva County played to a tie.
Ariton 21, Goshen 0: Macileigh Bragg belted a grand slam homer and drove in six runs overall to lead Ariton’s rout of Goshen. Bragg had an RBI ground out in the first inning, hit her grand slam in the second and added a run-scoring single in the third. She also flew out with the bases loaded in the second inning. The bases were also loaded when she came up to bat in the third inning. Nya Allen had two hits and three runs batted in and Lizzie Faircloth had a hit and four RBI off an RBI single, a bases-loaded walk and two RBI ground outs
