Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Divorce Finalized, Settlement Includes Payout and Interview Ban

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are legally over, and details about their divorce settlement are now emerging. Last month, TMZ reported that both Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had simultaneously filed for divorce. Per the outlet, Grande's lawyer, Laura Wasser, cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the main reason for the divorce in her filings.

(Grande has been living in the U.K. for some time now while she films Wicked.) That same month, TMZ first reported that the couple had separated after two years of marriage, which we now know happened in February.

Read more:

TeenVogue »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Ariana Grande’s Divorce Settlement Blocks Ex Dalton Gomez From Future Tea-SpillingThe same media blackout applies to Grande, but it’s pretty clear which of them would have more to gain from a tell-all book.

Victoria Justice Says Ariana Grande Feud Isn't 'Relevant'The former Nickelodeon actor says rumors of the feud are 'dumb,' and an example of how the media pits women against each other.

Flooding that closed Alaska's Dalton Highway also caused widespread ground sinkingThe massive 2015 flooding of the Sagavanirktok River in northern Alaska had immediate impacts, including closure of the Dalton Highway for several days, but it also contributed to longer-term ground subsidence in the permafrost-rich region.

Flooding that closed Alaska's Dalton Highway also caused widespread ground sinkingThe massive 2015 flooding of the Sagavanirktok River in northern Alaska had immediate impacts, including closure of the Dalton Highway for several days, but it also contributed to longer-term ground subsidence in the permafrost-rich region.

Ahsoka: Watch Barbie Star Ariana Greenblatt Talk About Her Star Wars DebutAriana Greenblatt talks about watching Rosario Dawson on the Ahsoka set.

Ariana Madix Emotionally Reacts to 'Sign' From Her Late Dad After DWTS Tribute PerformanceVanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix received a magical message from her late father James Madix after dedicating her Oct. 10 Dancing With the Stars Motown Week performance to him.