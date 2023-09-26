Argylle Teaser Trailer Unveils First Look at Matthew Vaughn's Reality-Bending Spy Thriller

The Argylle teaser trailer for Matthew Vaughn's star-studded global spy thriller has finally been released. The film is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on February 2, 2024. It will then be followed by its Apple TV+ release, which has yet to be announced.

The video shows Rockwell’s character as he drops a cat from the top of the building, while Howard’s character looks on — shocked and horrified. The teaser also hints at the mysterious cat’s bigger role in the upcoming movie.):When the project was first announced, it was described as a film adaptation of a novel written by an up-and-coming author named Elly Conway. New details about the movie have finally clarified the mysterious writer’s identity, revealing that she’s actually one of the characters in Argylle. It has been confirmed that Howard will be portraying the role of Elly Conway, a best-selling author who discovers that her popular spy stories have somehow began reflecting reality.

“In the film, Elly Conway is a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie.” reads the synopsis.

“In the film, Elly Conway is a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie.” reads the synopsis. “But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden (Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.”Argylle

also stars Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Justice League), John Cena (The Suicide Squad), Samuel L. Jackson (MCU films), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), and Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa in her feature acting debut. Lupa is also set to provide the original music for the title track and score for the high-profile project.

The fantasy spy thriller is directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay adapted by Jason Fuchs. It is executive produced by Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach, with Fuchs, Adam Bohling, and David Reid producing.Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.