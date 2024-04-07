Argument over guacamole ends with Chipotle worker being shot in Michigan

Police in Michigan arrested and charged a man after he shot a Chipotle employee during an argument over guacamole. The suspect fired a bullet into the employee's leg after the dispute turned physical. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses reported hearing shouting and seeing the customer try to grab his food before the fight broke out. The 21-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Michigan Chipotle Guacamole Shooting Argument

