Argument between brother and sister leads to stabbing on South Side, police say

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of Sharmain Place.Upon officer arrival, a family member of the siblings told police that the 23-year-old brother cut in the fight had already walked away from the scene.The victim was not found, and officers did not confirm his injury.
However, the family member also told officers they did not see the fight and were unsure who stabbed the man. Officers then found the 31-year-old sister with a knife hiding behind a shed with blood on her face and blood in the property’s home and backyard.
The sister has since been taken into custody with no apparent wounds and claims to have been defending herself in the fight with her brother.
As of Sunday morning, SAPD has yet to make contact with the brother.