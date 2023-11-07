Argentinian Musician Daniel Melingo Revives the Spirit of Old-School Buenos Aires

It’s 10 p.m. at Café Berlin, an intimate concert venue in Buenos Aires. The servers are frantically rushing bottles of wine and empanadas to the tables of people chatting at the top of their lungs. The lights dim and Melingo creeps across the stage like a wolf, holding the audience in a trance as his deep and sultry voice is powered by double bass, guitar, and bandoneon.

His evocative lyrics recall dangerous, old-school Buenos Aires when music was an open act of rebellion that could get you killed. Forty years ago, Melingo was at the forefront of a Latin American musical revolution, recording and touring with acts like Los Abuelos de la Nada, Los Twist, and Charly García. These Latin rock legends are part of a homegrown Argentinian style known as, forged during one of the most violent military dictatorships of the late 20th centur





SPIN » / 🏆 258. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans Camp Outside Taylor Swift's Concert in Buenos AiresTaylor Swift captivated Argentine fans with three sold-out shows marking the beginning of the international leg of her Eras Tour before heading to Brazil. Some of her most ardent fans in Buenos Aires camped out for six months leading up to the spectacle.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Travis Kelce Arrives in Buenos Aires Before Taylor Swift's 'Eras' ShowTravis Kelce was spotted in Buenos Aires, where Taylor Swift is currently performing her ‘Eras Tour’ concerts

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift cancels show in Buenos Aires after Travis Kelce arrives in ArgentinaRebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Taylor Swift Postpones 'Eras Tour' Show in Buenos Aires Due to WeatherTaylor Swift canceled the Nov. 10 concert of the international leg of 'The Eras Tour' due to 'chaotic' weather. Her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, just arrived in the country.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands on Buenos Aires Dinner Date Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out together in Buenos Aires on Friday, November 10

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share a Kiss After Concert in Buenos AiresTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss after the singer rushed into the NFL star's arms following her second Eras tour concert in Argentina.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »