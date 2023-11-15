Argentina's Election Brings Uncertainty for Science Community

Argentina could be entering a new age. After a second-round election yesterday, libertarian candidate Javier Milei became president, winning 56% of the votes. Ever since the country became a democracy in 1983, it has been ruled predominantly by various types of Peronist leaders — politicians mostly ascribing to the populist movement started by former president Juan Perón that emphasizes social justice and workers’ rights.

But the Peronist candidate, current economy minister Sergio Massa, did not prevail in the latest election, dogged by a financial crisis.The result brings much uncertainty for Argentina’s science communit





Nature » / 🏆 669. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina's assets plunge after presidential vote as uncertainty weighsArgentina's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 2.7 cents on the dollar on Monday after Economy Minister Sergio Massa emerged as the surprise frontrunner in Sunday's general election.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Nissan Brings 3 Nismo Concepts to SEMA (That All Drive!), and Infiniti Brings 1 TooMark Vaughn grew up in a Ford family and spent many hours holding a trouble light over a straight-six miraculously fed by a single-barrel carburetor while his father cursed Ford, all its products and everyone who ever worked there. This was his introduction to objective automotive criticism.

Source: AutoweekUSA - 🏆 182. / 28,125 Read more »

Brazil brings teenage sensation Endrick for World Cup qualifying clash against ArgentinaBrazil coach Fernando Diniz brought 17-year-old striker Endrick to the senior national team for the first time for two big clashes of World Cup qualifying in November: Colombia away and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »

Argentina braces for election with economy in 'intensive care'As Argentina prepares for a crunch presidential election, the old adage rings true: 'it's the economy, stupid'. Inflation is at 138%, net reserves of foreign currency are in the red, savers are ditching the peso, and a recession is looming.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Argentina voters on a knife-edge as presidential election nearsArgentine voters are sharply divided ahead of a historic and uncertain presidential election on Sunday, with some saying they might not make up their mind until they reach the ballot box, opening up the potential for last minute drama.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Javier Milei: who is Argentina election candidate and what are his policies?With wild hair and brash sideburns - and sometimes a chainsaw - Argentine libertarian economist Javier Milei has become the stand-out image of the South American country's presidential election and made himself the candidate to beat.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »