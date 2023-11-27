Argentina's Economic Woes and the Promise of Change

Argentina could certainly do with a fresh economic start. A century ago, after the development of steamships first enabled the export of beef and other perishable products to Europe and North America, its G.D.P. per capita was comparable to those of many Western European countries. Today, it lags far behind them. Since 2000, it has defaulted on its sovereign debt on three occasions. During the past couple of years, a lengthy drought has devastated the country’s agricultural sector.

The economy has fallen into a recession, and the inflation rate has reached 142.7 per cent. Four out of ten Argentines are living in poverty, and, in the past four years, the value of the Argentine peso has fallen by more than ninety per cent against the U.S. dollar. Milei, a fifty-three-year-old economist, initially attracted attention by appearing on a late-night television show. He blamed Argentina’s political class for the country’s economic woes and promised to blow things up





NewYorker » / 🏆 90. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greg Abbott’s Private School Voucher Plans Stay DeadPromise not to promise this anymore, Guv?

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »

How China's economic woes could carry a high cost for Western businesses“You could say that the U.S. has been the tortoise in the lead and China has been the hare.”

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Venezuela suspends opposition leader's win despite fair elections promiseThe State Department says that the U.S. will take action if Maduro's government breaks the agreement for free elections.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Black Phone 2's Confirmation Is Even More Exciting Following Scott Derrickson's Sequel PromiseBefore The Black Phone 2 was officially announced, director Scott Derrickson made a sequel promise that builds on the exciting movie confirmation.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Keeping Our Promise receives $20,000 for resettlement assistance to wartime alliesRochester, N.Y. — The group is called Keeping Our Promise, their mission is to provide resettlement assistance to wartime allies.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Goodbye, Touch Bar, you held incredible promiseApple is no longer making a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. It would be a great loss, but the Touch Bar long struggled to find its place in the Apple computing ecosystem.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »