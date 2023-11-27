Argentina's Economic Woes and the Promise of Change

Argentina could certainly do with a fresh economic start. A century ago, after the development of steamships first enabled the export of beef and other perishable products to Europe and North America, its G.D.P. per capita was comparable to those of many Western European countries. Today, it lags far behind them. Since 2000, it has defaulted on its sovereign debt on three occasions. During the past couple of years, a lengthy drought has devastated the country’s agricultural sector.
The economy has fallen into a recession, and the inflation rate has reached 142.7 per cent. Four out of ten Argentines are living in poverty, and, in the past four years, the value of the Argentine peso has fallen by more than ninety per cent against the U.S. dollar. Milei, a fifty-three-year-old economist, initially attracted attention by appearing on a late-night television show. He blamed Argentina’s political class for the country’s economic woes and promised to blow things up
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »