Argentina Defeats Brazil in World Cup Qualifier

Messi, the World Cup champion and Inter Miami star, was held scoreless and appeared to reinjure his right leg in his final match of 2023. But his side was still victorious. Nicolás Otamendi scored a header in the 64th minute to lead Argentina past Brazil 1-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match Tuesday night at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. It was an eventful outing at the Maracanã, where Messi and Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup to Germany, but won the 2021 Copa America.

Argentina handed Brazil its first ever home loss in a World Cup qualifying match in what could have been Messi’s final match at the historic Brazilian venue, despite fighting in the stands that caused a delay.,” Messi said after the match."We knew it was going to be a tough game, similar to the one in the Copa América final. They pressed a lot, they went to look for us high up and it was difficult for us to have long possessions. These games are defined by details." Messi entered the match as the all-time leader with 31 goals scored in CONMEBOL action, but without a goal against Brazi





usatodaysports » / 🏆 454. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazil brings teenage sensation Endrick for World Cup qualifying clash against ArgentinaBrazil coach Fernando Diniz brought 17-year-old striker Endrick to the senior national team for the first time for two big clashes of World Cup qualifying in November: Colombia away and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Brazil government gives FIFA assurances in bid to host 2027 Women's World CupBrazil’s government handed FIFA assurances about officially bidding to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Latin America has never hosted any of the nine editions of the tournament.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Brazil government gives FIFA assurances in bid to host 2027 Women's World CupBrazil’s government handed FIFA assurances about officially bidding to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

AP PHOTOS: A dream Rugby World Cup final awaits as England and Argentina feel the heartachePARIS (AP) — South Africa and New Zealand will collide in the Rugby World Cup final and the latest chapter in their ferocious century-old rivalry guarantees history.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Scrutiny on Curry overshadows England vs Argentina in Rugby World Cup third-place gameThe Rugby World Cup third-place game is a match no team wants to play no matter what the players or coaches say in public. Yet England's meeting with Argentina on Friday might feel even more insignificant for the English.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland held off a spirited Argentina fightback to win a Rugby World Cup bronze final full of intensity and errors 26-23 on Friday for a small drop of consolation after the heartbreaking disappointment of their semi-final defeat last week.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »