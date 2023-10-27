Are You Ready for Some Racism? Why Ex-NFL Reporter Jim Trotter is Suing the League.

Listen on your computer:These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.Episode Notes

The NFL is a multi-billion dollar business, with a player population that’s more than 60 percent African American. Yet the league’s owners, leadership, and reporters don’t reflect that diversity. In his role as an NFL Media journalist, Jim Trotter repeatedly questioned officials, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, about the league’s lack of diversity. After he lost his job, Trotter filed a lawsuit, claiming racial discrimination and retaliation.

Sandy Nunes, Vice President Talent Management On-Air at National Football League, declined to commentpreviously denied much of Trotter's account, saying "Some of the representation is not accurate" in response to the lawsuit.America doesn't need another conversation about race. At least, not the kind we've been having … the ones that are sparked by a crisis and move quickly from shock to empty promises to forgetting. No.

Read more:

Slate »

