Are You Pronouncing Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Correctly?

Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are a fan-favorite — but are you saying the candy's name correctly? When Parade.com asked for tips on pronouncing the top-selling chocolate treat, a spokesperson for Hershey's pointed the outlet to a Halloween commercial narrated by actor/comedian Will Arnett. Parade noted that the candy sounds like the possessive form of actress-director Reese Witherspoon's first name, and rhyme with "pieces

." Despite Hershey pronouncing the peanut butter cups as Rees-IS, many people call it Rees-EES. VEGAN BUTTERBEER ADDED TO MENUS AT UNIVERSAL'S WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER According to Hershey's Chocolate World, the "ingenious flavor combination" Reese's Peanut Butter Cups can be traced back to 1928. TOBLERONE CHOCOLATE BARS LOSING SWISS MOUNTAIN LOGO: REPORTS The creator, Harry Burnett Reese, an employee of The Hershey Company, created Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in his basement. In 1963, The Hershey Company purchased his invention for $23.5 million. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE "We rank his invention pretty high on the list of modern marvels," the company said

United States Headlines Read more: FOXBUSINESS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXBUSINESS: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups aficionados baffled by correct pronunciation of fan-favorite candyA spokesperson for Hershey's Chocolate recently cleared up the confusion surrounding how to properly pronounce Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Source: FoxBusiness | Read more »

WTVYNEWS4: Kathy’s Southern Kitchen shares a peanut butter frosting recipe just in time for NPF 2023Kathy's Southern Kitchen shares a famous Peanut Butter Frosting recipe. This frosting is delicious on cakes, cupcakes, cookies and so much more.

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Starbucks’ Red Cups Are Back: See the DesignsWashington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

FOX5NY: 'Tis the season: Starbucks' holiday menu and red cups return ThursdayStarbucks is ringing in the holiday season this week with the return of festive drinks like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and a new holiday beverage.

Source: fox5ny | Read more »

9NEWS: Starbucks' holiday menu and red cups are backThe menu includes the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, the Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Loaf, and Peppermint Brownie Cake Pops

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

WTVYNEWS4: Top 10 FAQ: 2023 National Peanut FestivalWe’ve grabbed the 10 most seen questions asked by YOU, the viewers, and compiled them into a little Top 10 FAQ to hopefully help you out with your preparations.

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more »