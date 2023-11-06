Are You Living the Life You Want?

Invites you to be completely and ferociously honest with yourself: Is this the life you want? Are you living up to your ideals? Are your relationships providing you with the care and support you need? Don’t make excuses for others or for yourself. If you’re brave enough to acknowledge the truth, even when it’s inconvenient or painful, then you can be brave enough to make a change. You don’t like moving slowly, stillness even less.

It’s when you’re in motion that you feel most alive, most like yourself. But everybody, even you, needs to stop once in a while to catch their breath and let their heart rate slow. In order to discern what needs to be done, sometimes you have to first sit quietly and observe. If you want to change the world, the best thing to do this week is rest up, if you can, and keep your eyes open for fresh opportunities. When your problems are too much to bear or the news is all bad, it can be impossible to envision a better future. It’s easy to convince yourself that life will be this painful and sad forever, that you’d be foolish to hope for more

United States Headlines Read more: THECUT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROLLİNGSTONE: Rick Ross Is Living Large and Loving Life in Las VegasRapper and businessman talks his new album with Meek Mill, rocking Drai’s in Vegas, his beefs with Jada Pinkett Smith and DJ Envy, and so much more.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

WSJ: For Israelis Living at Gaza’s Edge, Fear Pervades Daily LifeAfter Hamas fighters attacked Israel’s Kfar Aza kibbutz, Uri Rousso died trying to protect his community. His wife Dafna and their three daughters hid in a safe room for 18 hours, not knowing if he was alive. She shares their story with WSJ. Photos: Ben C.

Source: WSJ | Read more »

PSYCHTODAY: Living With Life’s Impermanence Life is filled with impermanence. How can we let our losses call us to be higher, wiser, and more resilient versions of ourselves?

Source: PsychToday | Read more »

LUXUO: The Quiet Life: The Appeal Of Lakeside Living'Those with the means want luxury retreats away in the wilderness that give them a sense of the good life and provide them somewhere to unwind, relax, and recharge their batteries.”

Source: Luxuo | Read more »

SCİTECHDAİLY1: Breathing Life Into Medicine: “Living Pharmacy” Implant Gets Oxygenating BoostScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 | Read more »

WGAL: 'It's just luck': 105-year-old veteran shares key to living a long, happy lifeWhen it comes to the last century, Joseph Sosa credits it all back to simply being lucky.

Source: WGAL | Read more »