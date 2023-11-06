Are You Living the Life You Want?

Invites you to be completely and ferociously honest with yourself: Is this the life you want? Are you living up to your ideals? Are your relationships providing you with the care and support you need? Don’t make excuses for others or for yourself. If you’re brave enough to acknowledge the truth, even when it’s inconvenient or painful, then you can be brave enough to make a change. You don’t like moving slowly, stillness even less.
It’s when you’re in motion that you feel most alive, most like yourself. But everybody, even you, needs to stop once in a while to catch their breath and let their heart rate slow. In order to discern what needs to be done, sometimes you have to first sit quietly and observe. If you want to change the world, the best thing to do this week is rest up, if you can, and keep your eyes open for fresh opportunities. When your problems are too much to bear or the news is all bad, it can be impossible to envision a better future. It’s easy to convince yourself that life will be this painful and sad forever, that you’d be foolish to hope for more
