Are veteran programs and services enough to meet the population in Texas?

SAN ANTONIO - A new ranking released by Leafwell lists Texas near the bottom of states when it comes to veteran resources and services.

Michael Kucik, an Army veteran who moved here a year ago had higher hopes, especially in the realm of healthcare. Kucik says he’s on a waitlist for a hip replacement and he has no idea when it will happen.

"This is the time, I’m going to come to San Antonio and have all these resources, and I’m going to get back on track physically and how has that been working out for you? It was the complete opposite of what I expected," says Kucik. headtopics.com

Kucik feels left behind. He thought moving to San Antonio would help him get the healthcare he needs, but he discovered the system that services veterans is over capacity. "First I want to say the people that I’m encountering are certainly trying their hardest. But the system is overburdened," says Kucik.

A study done by Leafwell ranked Texas 38 out of the 50 states for veteran resources and services. However, the state does have the highest total veteran population in the US, so when scaled against the population, the state ranked low. Just in the San Antonio/Bexar County region, there a half a million veterans. headtopics.com

"The state of Texas goes above and beyond to support our veterans," says Gen. Juan Ayala with the city of San Antonio. General Ayala is a military liaison to the city of San Antonio. He says with about 200 veteran support organizations throughout the city and county, they’re always working to add and improve services. As for the healthcare system, “Is there a waiting yes, have there been issues, yes, but as for the medical care itself there haven't been any issues,” says Gen. Ayala. He adds there are plans to expand the VA Hospital to help meet the demand.

Read more:

News4SA »

25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colorsTexas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Read more ⮕

Students at University of Texas at San Antonio overwhelmingly reject athletics fee increaseIt's said that a college's athletic department is on the front doorstep of the university. However, students at the University of Texas at San Antonio apparently don't care about what that doorstep looks like after overwhelmingly rejecting a proposed student athletics fee increase during voting this week. Read more ⮕

San Antonio high school alumnus to make World Series debut with Texas Rangers on FridayAs the Texas Rangers prepare to play their first World Series game in 12 years, a local San Antonio high school is wishing one of their alums good luck. Ranger rookie third baseman Josh Jung — also voted in as an All-Star this season — is a San Antonio native and graduate of Douglas MacArthur High School. Read more ⮕

BGC Thursday Night Highlights Week 10The latest in news, weather and sports for San Antonio and Central and South Texas. Read more ⮕

Local elementary school wins outdoor space aimed at education, enrichmentThe latest in news, weather and sports for San Antonio and Central and South Texas. Read more ⮕

Doc Talk: University Health doctor discusses how you can lower your A1C, navigating mental health careThe latest in news, weather and sports for San Antonio and Central and South Texas. Read more ⮕