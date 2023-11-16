Are the Sixers playing their best basketball?

Is this the best Sixers team? No. Will they win a title? Maybe not. But if they don't win it all, at least it won’t be painful to witness. Well, at least not as painful.The Sixers right now are playing their most watchable basketball since they pushed the Celtics to seven games in the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals. Wednesday night’s loss was their second in as many nights, but losses to the Pacers, then the Celtics, on back-to-back nights are nothing to be ashamed of.

Not after you’ve beaten them both already. If you know what you’re watching, and if you’re watching through the starkly clear filter of reality and not the gauzy filter of hope, it is inarguable that this sort of basketball is far more pleasant to see than any other since Andre Iguodala wore the red, white, and blue. Admittedly, that 2011-12 season’s endeavors weren’t particularly elegant, but there was a plan, and the players had roles suited to their abilities, and they achieved to the level of reasonable expectation

